Canadian Solar Begins Construction on 26.6 MWp of Solar Power Plants in Japan

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company”, or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world’s largest solar power companies, today announced it has commenced construction on two solar photovoltaic (PV) power projects in Japan.

The first is a 13.6 MWp project in the Ibaraki Prefecture. The project will be powered by 33,098 pieces of Canadian Solar’s high-efficiency MaxPower modules. Once in operation, the plant is expected to generate approximately 15,901 MWh of clean, reliable solar electricity each year, which will be purchased by Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of ¥32.0 ($0.29) per kWh. The Company expects the project to reach commercial operation by mid-2021.

The second project is a 13.0 MWp project in the Fukuoka Prefecture. The plant is expected to generate approximately 15,250 MWh of solar energy each year, which will be purchased by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of ¥36.0 ($0.33) per kWh. The project is also expected to reach commercial operation by mid-2021.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Canadian Solar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Canadian Solar continues to develop and construct high quality projects in Japan with remarkably attractive feed-in-tariffs. We entered the Japanese market in 2009, and since 2014, we have established ourselves as one of the leading foreign developers in the market, having cumulatively developed and connected over 290 MWp in utility-scale power plants. While new subsidized programs are set to expire by 2021, we have a robust pipeline of high feed-in-tariff projects and continue to see opportunities given the Japanese government’s continued efforts to increase the penetration of renewable energy.”

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world’s largest and foremost solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 38 GW of premium quality modules to customers in over 150 countries around the world. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

