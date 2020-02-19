Centaurus Energy Inc. Announces Resignation of Director













Buenos Aires, Argentina–(Newsfile Corp. – February 19, 2020) – Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQX: CTARF) (“Centaurus” or the “Company”) announces that, effective February 18, 2020, Leonardo Madcur has resigned as a director of the Company due to growing business commitments that will no longer allow him to dedicate sufficient focus on the activities of Centaurus. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Madcur for his valuable contributions to the Company.

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company with both conventional and unconventional oil and gas operations in Argentina. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTCQX under the symbol CTARF.

