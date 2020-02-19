CorEnergy Schedules the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting













KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) announced today its 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held at 1100 Walnut Street, Kansas City, Missouri on the fourth floor, in the Emerald Room. The Board of Directors established March 20, 2020 as the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

