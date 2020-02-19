Devon Energy jumps on strong 2020 outlook, higher dividend

** Shares of the U.S. oil producer rise 3.2% to $22.86 premarket ** DVN to rein in spending in 2020, marginally lifts FY oil production outlook ** Also increases quarterly dividend by 22% to $0.11 per share, and beats consensus EPS estimates by 1 cent at 33 cents, according to Refinitiv data ** Stronger-than-expected outlook, the 22% increase to dividend and lower breakeven free cash flow level should allow DVN shares to trade slightly higher to peers – RBC analyst Scott Hanold ** Stock rose 15.2% in 2019 (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)