Devon Energy jumps on strong 2020 outlook, higher dividend













** Shares of the U.S. oil producer rise 3.2% to $22.86 premarket

** DVN to rein in spending in 2020, marginally lifts FY oil production outlook

** Also increases quarterly dividend by 22% to $0.11 per share, and beats consensus EPS estimates by 1 cent at 33 cents, according to Refinitiv data

** Stronger-than-expected outlook, the 22% increase to dividend and lower breakeven free cash flow level should allow DVN shares to trade slightly higher to peers – RBC analyst Scott Hanold

** Stock rose 15.2% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)