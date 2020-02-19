Dril-Quip Announces Timing of Year-End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call













HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after the close of trading on the NYSE. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2019 results and 2020 outlook on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international). Participants should ask to be connected to the “Dril-Quip Year-end 2019 Conference Call.” The call will also be webcast and will be available on Dril-Quip’s website at www.dril-quip.com on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors” tab. The earnings release and presentation slides to be discussed on the call will also be available under the “Investors” tab. An audio replay of the call will be available on Dril-Quip’s website approximately 2 hours following its conclusion.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Raj Kumar – Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer

(713) 939-7711