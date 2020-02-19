European LNG prices fall below levels for some U.S. cargoes













The price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to northwest Europe in April to June has fallen below the price for some LNG cargoes loading in the United States, meaning it is not profitable to deliver those cargoes to Europe, price data showed and traders said.

LNG for delivery to northwest Europe in April, May and June is around $0.15 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) cheaper than the price for U.S. LNG cargoes consisting of the 115% of the U.S. Henry Hub price and shipping costs, according to price data published on Refinitiv Eikon by 1510 GMT.

"This means U.S. LNG is not in the money," one LNG trader said, adding the discount could trigger production shut-ins in the United States.

Not all U.S. cargo prices are linked to the Henry Hub price.

Some sellers may not include shipping costs in calculations if they have long-term charters for ships.

There are a number of offers on the market for U.S. cargoes to be loaded on a free-on-board (FOB) basis when a buyer needs to organise shipping, second LNG trader said.

The source added that these offers are made because for some sellers it is unprofitable to deliver U.S. cargoes to Europe, taking into account shipping costs.

Global LNG prices have fallen to record lows this winter as mild weather and the coronavirus outbreak in China reduced demand amid ample supply.

LNG for delivery into Europe is priced at around a $0.40/mmBtu discount to prices at the Dutch gas hub, two LNG traders said.

The calculation for the U.S. price does not include a tolling fee which is considered a sunk cost for takers of U.S. LNG, the traders said.

