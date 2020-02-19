BOE Report

Eversource Energy Reports Full Year 2019 Results

HARTFORD, Conn. & BOSTON–()–Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today reported full-year 2019 earnings of $909.1 million, or $2.81 per share, compared with 2018 earnings of $1.033 billion, or $3.25 per share. Results for 2019 include a previously announced second-quarter charge of $204.4 million, or $0.64 per share, related to the Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) project. Excluding that charge, Eversource Energy earned $1.114 billion1, or $3.45 per share,1 in 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Eversource Energy earned $250 million, or $0.76 per share, compared with earnings of $231.3 million, or $0.73 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Eversource’s 8,300-member team of employees compiled a tremendous record of achievements in 2019, providing both top-tier service and best ever reliability to our customers, diligently maintaining a safe work environment, providing a steady partner to our communities as we all work to decarbonize New England, and providing a superior return to our investors,” said Jim Judge, Eversource chairman, president and chief executive officer.

2020 and Long-Term Earnings Per Share (EPS) Guidance

Also today, Eversource Energy projected 2020 earnings of between $3.60 per share and $3.70 per share, as well as long-term EPS growth through 2024 from its core regulated utility segments of between 5 percent and 7 percent, using 2019 non-GAAP earnings of $3.45 per share as the base.

Electric Distribution and Generation

Eversource Energy’s electric distribution segment earned $513.3 million for the full year 2019, compared with earnings of $455.4 million for the full year 2018. The segment earned $90.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with earnings of $76.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Higher fourth quarter and full-year results were due primarily to higher distribution revenues, partially offset by higher depreciation and operations and maintenance (O&M) expense.

Electric Transmission

Eversource Energy’s transmission segment earned $460.9 million1 for the full year of 2019, excluding the NPT charge, compared with earnings of $427.2 million for the full year 2018. The transmission segment earned $118.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with earnings of $97.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Higher earnings in 2019 were due primarily to an increased level of investment in Eversource Energy transmission facilities.

Natural Gas Distribution

Eversource Energy’s natural gas distribution segment earned $96.2 million for the full year 2019, compared with earnings of $93.2 million for the full year 2018. Fourth quarter natural gas segment earnings were $38.6 million in 2019, compared with earnings of $43 million in 2018. Improved results for the full year 2019 were due primarily to higher revenues from the Yankee Gas rate settlement. Lower results in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same period of 2018, were driven primarily by higher O&M and depreciation expense.

Water Distribution

Eversource Energy’s water distribution segment earned $34.9 million for the full year 2019 and $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with earnings of $30.9 million for the full year 2018 and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Eversource Energy Parent and Other Companies

Eversource Energy parent and other companies earned $8.2 million for the full year 2019, compared with earnings of $26.3 million for the full year of 2018. It lost $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with earnings of $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Lower fourth-quarter results were due to a higher effective tax rate in 2019. Full-year results were also affected by higher interest expense.

The following table reconciles 2019 and 2018 fourth quarter and full-year earnings per share:

 

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year

2018

Reported EPS

 

$0.73

 

 

$3.25

 

 

Higher electric distribution revenues in 2019

 

0.07

 

 

0.22

 

 

Higher level of electric and natural gas distribution investment mechanisms in 2019

 

0.02

 

 

0.09

 

 

Higher electric transmission earnings in 2019, excluding NPT impairment

 

0.05

 

 

0.09

 

 

Higher natural gas revenues in 2019

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

Higher/(lower) non-tracked O&M in 2019

 

(0.02

)

 

0.02

 

 

Higher depreciation expense

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.09

)

 

Higher interest expense in 2019

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.06

)

 

Absence of New Hampshire generation earnings

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

Absence of 2018 benefit from merger cost recovery

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.02

)

 

Share dilution

 

(0.02

)

 

(0.03

)

 

Other

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.03

)

 

NPT impairment charge

 

 

 

(0.64

)

2019

Reported EPS

 

$0.76

 

 

$2.81

 

Financial results by segment for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 and 2018 are noted below:

Three months ended:

(in millions, except EPS)

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

   

Increase/
(Decrease)

 

 

2019 EPS1

Electric Distribution/Generation

 

$90.7

 

 

$76.2

   

$14.5

 

 

$0.28

 

Electric Transmission

 

118.1

 

 

97.5

   

20.6

 

 

0.36

 

Natural Gas Distribution

 

38.6

 

 

43.0

   

(4.4

)

 

0.12

 

Water Distribution

 

8.5

 

 

4.5

   

4.0

 

 

0.02

 

Eversource Parent and Other Companies

 

(5.9

)

 

10.1

   

(16.0

)

 

(0.02

)

Reported Earnings

 

$250.0

 

 

$231.3

   

$18.7

 

 

$0.76

 

Full year ended:

(in millions, except EPS)

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2018

   

Increase/
(Decrease)

 

 

2019 EPS1

Electric Distribution/Generation

 

$513.3

 

 

$455.4

   

$57.9

 

 

$1.59

 

Electric Transmission

 

460.9

 

 

427.2

   

33.7

 

 

1.43

 

Natural Gas Distribution

 

96.2

 

 

93.2

   

3.0

 

 

0.30

 

Water Distribution

 

34.9

 

 

30.9

   

4.0

 

 

0.11

 

Eversource Parent and Other Companies

 

8.2

 

 

26.3

   

(18.1

)

 

0.02

 

NPT impairment charge

 

(204.4

)

 

   

(204.4

)

 

(0.64

)

Reported Earnings

 

$909.1

 

 

$1,033.0

   

($123.9

)

 

$2.81

 

Eversource Energy has approximately 330 million common shares outstanding and operates New England’s largest energy delivery system. It serves approximately 4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Note: Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with senior management on February 20, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast and associated slides can be accessed through Eversource Energy’s website at www.eversource.com.

1All per-share amounts in this news release are reported on a diluted basis. The only common equity securities that are publicly traded are common shares of Eversource Energy. The earnings and EPS of each business do not represent a direct legal interest in the assets and liabilities allocated to such business, but rather represent a direct interest in Eversource Energy’s assets and liabilities as a whole. EPS by business is a non-GAAP (not determined using generally accepted accounting principles) measure that is calculated by dividing the net income or loss attributable to common shareholders of each business by the weighted average diluted Eversource Energy common shares outstanding for the period. Earnings discussions also include non-GAAP financial measures referencing 2019 earnings and EPS excluding the NPT impairment charge.

Eversource Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of earnings results by business and to more fully compare and explain 2019 results without including the impact of the NPT impairment charge. Management believes the NPT impairment charge is not indicative of Eversource Energy’s ongoing performance. Due to the nature and significance of the NPT impairment charge on net income attributable to common shareholders, management believes that the non-GAAP presentation is a more meaningful representation of Eversource Energy’s financial performance and provides additional and useful information to readers in analyzing historical and future performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to Eversource Energy’s consolidated net income attributable to common shareholders or EPS determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Eversource Energy’s operating performance.

This news release includes statements concerning Eversource Energy’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, assumptions of future events, future financial performance or growth and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, readers can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words or phrases such as “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “forecast,” “should,” “could” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: cyberattacks or breaches, including those resulting in the compromise of the confidentiality of our proprietary information and the personal information of our customers; ability or inability to commence and complete our major strategic development projects and opportunities; acts of war or terrorism, physical attacks or grid disturbances that may damage and disrupt our electric transmission and electric, natural gas and water distribution systems; actions or inaction of local, state and federal regulatory, public policy and taxing bodies; substandard performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; fluctuations in weather patterns, including extreme weather due to climate change; changes in business conditions, which could include disruptive technology or development of alternative energy sources related to our current or future business model; contamination of, or disruption in, our water supplies; changes in economic conditions, including impact on interest rates, tax policies, and customer demand and payment ability; changes in levels or timing of capital expenditures; disruptions in the capital markets or other events that make our access to necessary capital more difficult or costly; changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policy, including compliance with environmental laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards and financial reporting regulations; actions of rating agencies; and other presently unknown or unforeseen factors.

Other risk factors are detailed in Eversource Energy’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated as necessary, and are available on Eversource Energy’s website at www.eversource.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All such factors are difficult to predict and contain uncertainties that may materially affect Eversource Energy’s actual results, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements; each speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, except as required by federal securities laws, and Eversource Energy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Share Information)

2019

 

2018

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

$

2,050,386

 

 

$

2,034,958

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission

714,119

 

 

696,017

 

Operations and Maintenance

368,452

 

 

364,333

 

Depreciation

228,646

 

 

207,853

 

Amortization

11,620

 

 

77,917

 

Energy Efficiency Programs

118,584

 

 

106,218

 

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

173,400

 

 

182,597

 

Total Operating Expenses

1,614,821

 

 

1,634,935

 

Operating Income

435,565

 

 

400,023

 

Interest Expense

133,543

 

 

126,072

 

Other Income, Net

28,959

 

 

27,710

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

330,981

 

 

301,661

 

Income Tax Expense

79,064

 

 

68,475

 

Net Income

251,917

 

 

233,186

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

1,880

 

 

1,880

 

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

250,037

 

 

$

231,306

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

324,337,587

 

 

317,379,717

 

Diluted

327,053,634

 

 

318,130,237

 

The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any purchase or sale of securities.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

For the Years Ended December 31,

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Share Information)

2019

 

2018

 

2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

$

 

8,526,470

 

 

$

 

8,448,201

 

 

$

 

7,751,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased Power, Fuel and Transmission

 

3,040,160

 

 

 

3,138,969

 

 

 

2,535,271

 

Operations and Maintenance

 

1,363,113

 

 

 

1,335,213

 

 

 

1,307,052

 

Depreciation

 

885,278

 

 

 

819,930

 

 

 

773,802

 

Amortization

 

195,380

 

 

 

252,026

 

 

 

89,986

 

Energy Efficiency Programs

 

501,369

 

 

 

472,380

 

 

 

480,835

 

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

 

711,035

 

 

 

729,753

 

 

 

676,757

 

Impairment of Northern Pass Transmission

 

239,644

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

6,935,979

 

 

 

6,748,271

 

 

 

5,863,703

 

Operating Income

 

1,590,491

 

 

 

1,699,930

 

 

 

1,888,249

 

Interest Expense

 

533,197

 

 

 

498,805

 

 

 

421,755

 

Other Income, Net

 

132,777

 

 

 

128,366

 

 

 

107,913

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

 

1,190,071

 

 

 

1,329,491

 

 

 

1,574,407

 

Income Tax Expense

 

273,499

 

 

 

288,972

 

 

 

578,892

 

Net Income

 

916,572

 

 

 

1,040,519

 

 

 

995,515

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

 

7,519

 

 

 

7,519

 

 

 

7,519

 

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

 

909,053

 

 

$

 

1,033,000

 

 

$

 

987,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

 

2.83

 

 

$

 

3.25

 

 

$

 

3.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$

 

2.81

 

 

$

 

3.25

 

 

$

 

3.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

321,416,086

 

 

 

317,370,369

 

 

 

317,411,097

 

Diluted

 

322,941,636

 

 

 

317,993,934

 

 

 

318,031,580

 

The data contained in this report is preliminary and is unaudited. This report is being submitted for the sole purpose of providing information to shareholders about Eversource Energy and Subsidiaries and is not a representation, prospectus, or intended for use in connection with any purchase or sale of securities.

