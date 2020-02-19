MVT Solutions Validates Fuel Economy Of BG Products Additives

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — MVT Solutions (MVTS), a provider of breakthrough fuel economy testing, consulting and real-world analysis for the trucking industry today announced that BG 2-Part Heavy Duty Engine & Fuel System Performance Restoration Service (BG 2-Part HD Service) from BG Products, Inc. is now MVTS Solutions Certified™ as having validated fuel economy savings.

“We are very excited about the results we saw from BG 2-Part HD Service,” said Daryl Bear, lead engineer & COO at MVT Solutions. “An additive that saves fuel, lowers maintenance costs, and has no driver involvement is a home run. Many additive companies claim to provide benefits, but BG Products is the first we’ve seen prove it.”

In the 1,000-mile MVTS Certified Test, MVTS evaluated the BG 2-Part HD Service, which is designed to restore piston ring integrity, eliminate injector deposits commonly found in High Pressure Common Rail (HPCR) fuel systems and restore optimum fuel efficiency. In day to day operations, the treatment is used at every oil drain interval by technicians and takes less than ten minutes. For the test, vehicles with engines with approximately 300,000 miles were used, and 2017 Detroit Diesel DD15 and Cummins X15 models were selected due to their popularity and the availability of data on their lifecycle efficiency losses.

MVTS Certified Test results on the BG 2-Part HD Service showed a 1.31% improvement in fuel efficiency on a Detroit Diesel DD15 engine and a 2.11% increase on a Cummins X15 engine. Before and after the MVTS evaluation, fuel injectors were analyzed for additional data comparison points. Inspection of the injectors prior to testing showed blockage, while following the test there was a noticeable improvement in the spray holes.

“We were surprised by the blockage initially found on the fuel injectors considering the engines were in perfect running condition,” said Bear. “Additionally, since these results were achieved on long haul duty cycle engines, we anticipate greater improvements in engines with higher idle time or stop-and-go duty cycles due to the higher likelihood of carbon buildup and aftertreatment problems.”

“The expertise and resources at MVTS gave us the confidence that they would fairly and accurately validate our internal testing, and their entire process of qualitative and quantitative testing was streamlined and efficient,” said Nathan Ebert, chief business & strategy officer at BG Products, Inc. “There are many fuel additives on the market with false claims. We needed a trusted source in the industry to test and verify our analysis that showed significant fuel savings due to the reduction of buildup in the injectors. We are pleased to have partnered with such a professional organization as MVTS.”

Go to http://www.m-v-t-s.com to see the full test report and test video on BG 2-Part HD Engine & Fuel System Performance Restoration Service®.

About BG Product Inc.

Founded in 1971 by six WWII veterans and one land speed record holder with years of experience in the transportation industry, BG Products is based on the contributions of amazing people working together in a common cause of producing superior quality products proven to make vehicles last longer and perform better. Manufactured in Wichita, El Dorado and Derby, Kansas, and distributed all over the world, BG’s professional-use products and equipment add more efficiency, miles per gallon and long-term reliability to vehicles of all sizes.

About MVT Solutions

MVT Solutions, a subsidiary of Mesilla Valley Transportation, provides fuel economy testing based on race car engineering. This high-tech testing methodology can obtain accuracy up to .25% and accounts for such variables as wind, driver behavior and duty cycle. With over 300 fuel economy tests conducted to date, the company’s proven approach provides highly reliable and consistent data that enables trucking companies to make more informed choices and manufacturers to design and develop products backed by accurate fuel efficiency information that customers trust. MVT Solutions also provides consulting services to fleets looking to implement the right fuel-savings technologies for their operations. MVT Solutions was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico. To learn more about MVT Solutions and for the latest in fuel efficiency news, visit http://www.m-v-t-s.com.

