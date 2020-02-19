New Mexico’s First Propane School Buses Ready for 2020-2021 School Year

MORIARTY, N.M., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In a partnership with the New Mexico Public Education Department, Los Lunas Public Schools, Magdalena Municipal School District and Moriarty-Edgewood School District have each purchased school buses fueled by propane autogas. The 17 Blue Bird Vision Propane buses will be the first propane buses to operate in the state.

“Our district has had to dip into operational monies to supplement our transportation costs over the last eight years. Adopting propane technology will be significantly cheaper in fuel and maintenance costs,” said Teresa Salazar, superintendent of MESD, which hosted the event.

Propane autogas prices average 50 percent less than diesel and reduces maintenance costs and wear and tear on the engine and components.

“It is very rewarding to see these New Mexico school districts lead the state toward adopting these near-zero emission propane school buses,” said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer of Blue Bird Corporation. “They will experience the cost- and emissions-reducing benefits with Blue Bird propane school buses, resulting in district savings that can find their way into the classroom.”

The districts’ propane buses emit fewer total hydrocarbons and harmful nitrogen oxides, and virtually eliminate particulate matter. Exposure to NOx exhaust can have negative health effects on children and is a leading cause of asthma, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Propane buses help districts lower their transportation budget by saving on fuel, fluids and filters,” said Ryan Zic, vice president of school bus sales for ROUSH CleanTech. “Districts get all the emission-reducing benefits while also saving costs so that budgets can go to educating students and paying teachers.”

Additional savings are available thanks to the extension of the federal alternative fuel excise credit, which covers propane at 36 cents per U.S. gallon and propane fueling equipment up to $30,000 per property. VW Environmental Mitigation Trust and diesel replacement funds can also help districts with propane bus purchases.

The event included a fueling demonstration and a propane school bus ride-along. In addition, school district transportation directors, drivers and technicians participated in a day-long training session presented by Tillery Bus Sales. The hands-on training included an overview of the propane fuel system, properties of propane, diagnostics and maintenance, and propane school bus fueling. Driver habits were also discussed to prepare for the adoption of the new propane buses.

“Our drivers learned a lot about propane school buses, including their cleaner and quieter ride and quick fueling,” said Bryan Baca, transportation director for Magdalena Municipal School District. “They were impressed with the benefits and can’t wait to drive them on their routes.”

The school buses, equipped with ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel systems, will begin operation for the 2020-2021 school year.

More than 1.2 million students across the U.S. ride to school in propane buses, making it the fastest growing nationwide segment of pupil transportation.

