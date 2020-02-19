NOW Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $639 million for the fourth quarter of 2019

Net loss was $139 million and non-GAAP net loss excluding other costs was $6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019

Diluted loss per share was $1.27 and non-GAAP diluted loss per share excluding other costs was $0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2019

Non-GAAP EBITDA excluding other costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5 million

Net cash provided by operating activities was $74 million for the fourth quarter of 2019

Cash and cash equivalents was $183 million and long-term debt was zero at December 31, 2019

Refer to Supplemental Information in this release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Dick Alario, Interim CEO of NOW Inc., noted, “The North American market slowdown and reduction in customer spending were steeper than expected as the year ended. In response to market conditions, through today, we consolidated, closed or sold 40 locations since the beginning of 2019, and we have reduced headcount by 600 since mid-2019. In addition, we are deploying initiatives to improve our operating performance and bolster our already enviable balance sheet.

We finished the year with zero debt and approximately $600 million in total liquidity. We also generated significant cash flow and improved our market position in 2019. Early in 2020, our team is focused on further improving our cost structure to deliver productivity that is better than historical results and investing in technology to drive measurable efficiencies in both our field operations and corporate support functions, while at the same time capturing profit-enhancing market share.”

Prior to the earnings conference call a presentation titled “NOW Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Key Takeaways” will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About NOW Inc.

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 225 locations and 4,000 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

NOW INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 183 $ 116 Receivables, net 370 482 Inventories, net 465 602 Assets held-for-sale 34 − Prepaid and other current assets 15 19 Total current assets 1,067 1,219 Property, plant and equipment, net 120 106 Deferred income taxes 2 2 Goodwill 245 314 Intangibles, net 90 144 Other assets 67 10 Total assets $ 1,591 $ 1,795 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 255 $ 329 Accrued liabilities 127 110 Liabilities held-for-sale 6 − Other current liabilities 8 2 Total current liabilities 396 441 Long-term debt − 132 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34 − Deferred income taxes 4 6 Other long-term liabilities 13 2 Total liabilities 447 581 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20 million shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding − − Common stock – par value $0.01; 330 million shares authorized; 109,207,678 and 108,426,962 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,046 2,034 Accumulated deficit (775 ) (678 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (128 ) (143 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,144 1,214 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,591 $ 1,795

NOW INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Revenue $ 639 $ 764 $ 751 $ 2,951 $ 3,127 Operating expenses: Cost of products 514 607 601 2,365 2,497 Warehousing, selling and administrative 134 135 136 541 557 Impairment charges 128 − − 128 − Operating profit (loss) (137 ) 22 14 (83 ) 73 Other expense (2 ) (4 ) (2 ) (10 ) (15 ) Income before income taxes (139 ) 18 12 (93 ) 58 Income tax provision (benefit) − 2 2 4 6 Net income (loss) $ (139 ) $ 16 $ 10 $ (97 ) $ 52 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (1.27 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.47 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (1.27 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.47 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 109 108 109 109 108 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 109 109 109 109 109

NOW INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Revenue: United States $ 468 $ 579 $ 567 $ 2,240 $ 2,371 Canada 76 88 83 319 358 International 95 97 101 392 398 Total revenue $ 639 $ 764 $ 751 $ 2,951 $ 3,127

NOW INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES (GAAP) TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP EBITDA EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 GAAP net income (loss) (1) $ (139 ) $ 16 $ 10 $ (97 ) $ 52 Interest, net − 2 1 4 8 Income tax provision (benefit) − 2 2 4 6 Depreciation and amortization 11 10 10 41 41 Other costs (2) 133 1 1 135 2 EBITDA excluding other costs $ 5 $ 31 $ 24 $ 87 $ 109 EBITDA % excluding other costs (3) 0.8 % 4.1 % 3.2 % 2.9 % 3.5 %

NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 GAAP net income (loss) (1) $ (139 ) $ 16 $ 10 $ (97 ) $ 52 Other costs, net of tax (4) (5) 133 (5 ) (1 ) 123 (13 ) Net income (loss) excluding other costs (5) $ (6 ) $ 11 $ 9 $ 26 $ 39

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE EXCLUDING OTHER COSTS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ (1.27 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.47 Other costs, net of tax (4) 1.22 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 1.12 (0.11 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding other costs (5) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.36