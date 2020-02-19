Now Inc: Slumps on surprise quarterly loss

** Shares of Now Inc , a distributor of industrial equipment to the oil and gas sector, down 8.2% at $9 premarket ** DNOW set to extend losing streak to 4 days — on track for worst day in more than a year, if losses hold ** Posts surprise adj. Q4 loss compared with a profit a year earlier ** Posts adj. loss of 5 cents/shr compared with Street est. of 1 cent profit/shr – Refinitiv data ** First earnings miss in the last 8 qtrs ** "North American market slowdown and reduction in customer spending were steeper than expected as the year ended" – Interim CEO Dick Alario ** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had lost 35% in the past year; down 13% YTD (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)