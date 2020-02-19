Now Inc: Slumps on surprise quarterly loss













** Shares of Now Inc , a distributor of industrial equipment to the oil and gas sector, down 8.2% at $9 premarket

** DNOW set to extend losing streak to 4 days — on track for worst day in more than a year, if losses hold

** Posts surprise adj. Q4 loss compared with a profit a year earlier

** Posts adj. loss of 5 cents/shr compared with Street est. of 1 cent profit/shr – Refinitiv data

** First earnings miss in the last 8 qtrs

** "North American market slowdown and reduction in customer spending were steeper than expected as the year ended" – Interim CEO Dick Alario

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had lost 35% in the past year; down 13% YTD

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)