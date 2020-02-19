Pioneer Natural Resources Company Increases Dividend on Common Shares













DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.55 per share (equivalent to $2.20 per share on an annualized basis as compared to $1.76 per share previously). The quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share is payable April 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.