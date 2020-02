** Shares of shale producer rise 2.7% to $145.00 in extended trade on Q4 profit beat

** Company hikes quarterly cash dividend by 25% to 55 cents per share

** Posts Q4 adj. profit of $2.36 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.09 per share – Refinitiv IBES

** Total production rose 13.7% to 363,364 barrels of oil equivalent per day

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock has fallen 6.7% YTD

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)