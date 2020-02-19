Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure: Jumps as Q4 results beat













** Shares of the oilfield equipment provider rise 11% to $13.87

** Co's Q4 revenue up 9.6% at $62.9 mln, beats estimates of $43.3 mln; Adj EPS of 20 cents beats est by 1 cent – Refinitiv data

** Despite early indications for another decline in industry capital spending levels in 2020, co's strong balance sheet and cash generation should allow us to maximize value for shareholders – CEO Bill Zartler

** While the Q4'19 frac activity slowdown took a bite out of earnings quarter-on-quarter, the company performed admirably and managed to ink results that landed in the better half of the revenue guidance range – Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co

** Slightly better performance than expected in a very challenging market – Capital One Securities

** Broader energy market boosted by rise in crude prices due to slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

** Stock rose ~16% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)