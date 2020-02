Two more tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States are heading to Britain in addition to seven others on the way, Refinitiv shipping data showed on Wednesday.

The Maria Energy tanker will deliver a cargo from the Corpus Christi plant to the Isle of Grain terminal on Feb. 19.

The Energy Universe is expected at Isle of Grain from the Cove Point terminal on March 1.

