U.S. crude stockpiles seen higher for fourth straight week













U.S. crude oil inventories were seen building last week for the fourth straight time, while distillate stocks likely fell for the fifth successive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose by about 3.8 million barrels in the week to Feb. 14.

Crude inventories rose by 7.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 7 to 442.5 million barrels, far exceeding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel rise.

The latest poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Both reports have been delayed by a day due to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely increased by 500,000 barrels last week. Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down by 1.7 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to decrease by 0.7 percentage point last week, from 88.0% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 7, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Citi Futures 5.5 -1.5 -2.0 -1.0 Confluence 1.5 -2.0 2.5 -1.0 EMI DTN 4.8 -1.5 -2.0 -0.8 Price Futures Group 3.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 Ritterbusch Associates 3.5 -2.1 1.0 -0.3

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)