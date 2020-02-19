U.S. oil may rise towards $55.01













U.S. oil may break a resistance at $53.87 per barrel and rise towards $55.01, driven by a wave c.

This is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Feb. 10 low of $49.42. It has travelled above a resistance at $53.17, the 23.6% retracement on the downtrend from $65.65 to $49.31.

Based on this retracement analysis, oil may rise to $55.55. However, a realistic target will be $55.01, the 138.2% projection level of the wave c.

The resistance at $53.87 triggered a correction, which may be limited to $53.16. A further drop will not only be extended to $52.38, but also confirm a completion of the bounce from $49.92.

On the daily chart, the strong gain on Wednesday has extended above a resistance at $53.36, the 76.4% projection level on a downward wave C from $65.65. The bounce may develop further to $55.71.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)