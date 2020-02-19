U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 68,000 bpd – IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 673,000 barrels per day(bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 21, increasing available refining capacity by 68,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 578,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 28.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 19 Feb. 17 Feb. 14

02/28/2020 578 578 578

02/21/2020 673 673 683

02/14/2020 741 741 741

02/07/2020 646 646 646

01/31/2020 717 717 717 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)