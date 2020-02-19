U.S. REFINERY FILING – CITGO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT 02/20/2020 12:01 AM 03/05/2020 12:01 AM – MAINTENANCE













U.S. REFINERY FILING CITGO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT

Cause:

Maintenance activities that may cause emissions are planned to occur during the next 14 days.

Source 1:: No. 2 FCCU Regenerator/ESP Stack 31-PR-1 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Operations personnel will follow procedures to reduce emissions.

Source: TCEQ,