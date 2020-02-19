U.S. weekly power output down 0.9% vs year earlier -EEI













Power production in the continental United States totaled 77,112 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Feb. 15, down 0.9% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Wednesday.

The week's output was 2.6% higher than the 75,127 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data showed.

Year on year, output fell in seven of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Pacific Northwest region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage decrease at 11.4%, followed by the Mid-Atlantic region, at 3.2%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,022,752 GWh, down 1.7% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Feb. 1- Feb. 7 180 208 28 14 Feb. 8- Feb. 14 199 217 19 9

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Feb. 8 – Feb. 14)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 93 11,908 EIA Midwest 29 3,740 EIA Mountain 19 2,396 EIA Pacific 14 1,836 EIA South Central 62 7,938 Total 217 27,818

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)