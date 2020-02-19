Williams Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results













TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Full-year 2019 Results Reflect Year-Over-Year Growth Compared with 2018

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Williams available to common stockholders of $862 million – up $1.0 billion over 2018

Net income from continuing operations per share is $0.71 vs. net loss of $0.16 for 2018

Adjusted income per share is $0.99 – up 25% over 2018

Cash flow from operations of $3.69 billion – up 12% over 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.02 billion, up $377 million or 8% over 2018

DCF of $3.30 billion – up $425 million or 15% over 2018

Solid Execution Delivers Strong 4Q 2019 Results

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Williams available to common stockholders of $138 million – up $710 million over 4Q ’18

Net income per share of $0.11 vs. net loss of $0.47 per share in 4Q ’18

Adjusted income per share of $0.24 – up 26% over 4Q ’18

Cash flow from operations of $991 million – up $29 million or 3% over 4Q ’18

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.284 billion – up $87 million or 7% over 4Q ’18

Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”) of $828 million – up $80 million or 11% over 4Q ’18

Dividend coverage ratio is 1.80x

Debt (Net of Cash) to adjusted EBITDA at quarter end: 4.39x

Impressive Business Performance With Records Set for Adjusted EBITDA, Gathering Volumes and Transportation Capacity

Record 2019 adjusted EBITDA driven by strong growth in Atlantic-Gulf and Northeast G&P

Record 4Q gathered volumes of 13.3 Bcf/d, up 10% over 4Q 2018; YTD record 12.9 Bcf/d, up 5% over 2018

Record 4Q ’19 firm reserved transportation capacity of ~21.8 Bcf/d, up 8% over 4Q ’18, driven by expansion projects including the Gateway and Rivervale South to Market expansions in the Northeast and the North Seattle Lateral expansion in the Northwest

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

“ Williams achieved yet another year of record results in 2019, once again delivering impressive year-over-year growth and exceeding guidance midpoints in our key financial metrics while dramatically reducing capital expenditures. These results were underpinned by our strong operations – we set records for both gathered volumes and firm reserved transportation capacity, and our safety metrics continue to improve. We also generated cash in excess of dividends and capital expenditures, reflecting the combined impact of strong business performance, capital discipline and our ongoing portfolio optimization efforts. These results are driving improvement in our credit metrics. Looking ahead to 2020, our disciplined approach to capital allocation should allow us to fully fund our increased dividend and capital expenditures with internally generated cash flows.

“ Williams remains extremely well-positioned to capture long-term sustainable growth with our natural gas focused strategy. We continue to see demand for new transport capacity along our premier interstate transmission systems, and the scale and location of our deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets provide a strong competitive advantage to capture emerging growth opportunities. Our resilient G&P business can not only withstand current market pressures, but is also well-positioned to generate long-term value as demand for natural gas continues to grow.”

Armstrong added, “ Natural gas has been – and will continue to be – a cornerstone of our nation’s prosperity in the 21st century and a critical part of our clean energy future. Abundant, low cost and reliable natural gas has driven significant reductions in U.S. CO 2 emissions, lowered consumers’ utility bills and paved the way for investment in renewables. As the American energy leader that safely handles 30% of the nation’s natural gas, Williams’ large-scale infrastructure is ready to meet continued demand growth, both in the U.S. and abroad.”

Williams Summary Financial Information 4Q YTD Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income (loss) amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Measures Net Income $138 ($572 ) $862 ($156 ) Net Income Per Share $0.11 ($0.47 ) $0.71 ($0.16 ) Cash Flow From Operations $991 $962 $3,693 $3,293 Non-GAAP Measures (1) Adjusted EBITDA $1,284 $1,197 $5,015 $4,638 Adjusted Income $293 $230 $1,200 $775 Adjusted Income Per Share $0.24 $0.19 $0.99 $0.79 Distributable Cash Flow $828 $748 $3,297 $2,872 Dividend Coverage Ratio 1.80 x 1.82 x 1.79 x 1.69 x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2) 4.39 x 4.80 x Capital Investments (3)(4) $408 $868 $2,476 $4,153 (1) Schedules reconciling adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (2) Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment, purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments. (4) YTD 2019 excludes $728 million (net of cash acquired) for the purchase of the remaining 38% of UEO as this amount was provided for at the close of the new Northeast JV by our JV partners, CPPIB, in June 2019.

GAAP Measures

Fourth-quarter 2019 net income benefited from $69 million of increased service revenues driven by Transco expansion projects, the consolidation of UEOM revenues beginning in March 2019, and growth in Northeast G&P volumes. These improvements were partially offset by lower revenues from our Barnett Shale operations primarily associated with reduced recognition of non-cash deferred revenue and the end of a contractual minimum volume commitment (MVC) period.

Fourth-quarter 2019 also benefited from $1.7 billion lower net asset impairments, partially offset by $692 million due to the absence of 4Q ’18 gains on asset sales and $141 million associated with the absence of 4Q ’18 gains from the deconsolidation of certain businesses.

Full-year 2019 net income benefited from $431 million of increased service revenues primarily due to the same drivers affecting 4Q ’19, partially offset by the absence of revenues from operations sold or deconsolidated during 2018, as well as a $138 million decline in commodity margins.

The full year also benefited from $1.7 billion lower net asset impairments, partially offset by the absence of $692 million in gains on asset sales in 4Q ’18 as well as $203 million associated with gains from the deconsolidation of certain businesses in 2018.

Full-year 2019 net income also reflects lower income attributable to non-controlling interests due to the WPZ merger in 2018 and an increased provision for income taxes in 2019 driven by higher pre-tax income.

The increase in cash flow from operations for fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 periods were largely driven by the increased service revenues as previously described and the collection of Transco’s filed rates, some of which is subject to refund. The YTD 2019 period also benefited from the receipt of an income tax refund.

Non-GAAP Measures

The increase in adjusted EBITDA for 4Q 2019 and full-year 2019 largely reflects the previously mentioned increased Transco and Northeast G&P service revenues and the benefit of Transco’s recently settled general rate case. Lower commodity margins partially offset the higher service revenues in full-year 2019.

Adjusted income for both the quarter and full-year periods also improved, driven by the higher adjusted EBITDA. The full-year period variance also reflects less income attributable to noncontrolling interests driven by the WPZ merger, partially offset by higher interest expense associated with financing obligations for leased pipeline capacity and an increased provision for income taxes.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 DCF are higher, reflecting the increased adjusted EBITDA and lower maintenance capital, partially offset by higher net interest expense. The full-year increase also benefited from an income tax refund received in 2019.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-K

Williams’ operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Atlantic-Gulf, West, Northeast G&P and Other. For additional information, please see the company’s 2019 Form 10-K, which Williams expects to file next week with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Once filed, the document will be on the SEC and Williams websites.

Quarter-To-Date Year-To-Date Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Atlantic-Gulf $212 $605 ($393 ) $570 $529 $41 $1,895 $2,023 ($128 ) $2,300 $1,931 $369 West 311 (906 ) 1,217 336 358 (22 ) 1,232 308 924 1,351 1,577 (226 ) Northeast G&P 367 300 67 377 304 73 1,314 1,086 228 1,341 1,090 251 Other 5 20 (15 ) 1 6 (5 ) 6 (29 ) 35 23 40 (17 ) Totals $895 $19 $876 $1,284 $1,197 $87 $4,447 $3,388 $1,059 $5,015 $4,638 $377 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Atlantic-Gulf

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 modified and adjusted EBITDA reflect increased service revenues from Transco expansion projects placed in service and the benefit of Transco’s recently settled general rate case, partially offset by lower revenues from Gulfstar. Projects placed into full-service in 4Q ’19 include the Gateway and Rivervale South to Market expansions serving the Northeast.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 modified EBITDA were negatively impacted by a $354 million impairment of the Constitution Pipeline project, of which Williams’ 41% share was $145 million, as well as the absence of an $81 million prior-year gain on the sale of certain Gulf Coast pipeline assets.

Full-year 2019 modified EBITDA was also negatively impacted by lower equity AFUDC due to lower levels of construction activity and severance expenses.

The impairment charges, gains on asset sales and severance expenses reflected in modified EBITDA are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

The company filed a formal stipulation and agreement for Transco’s rate case with the FERC on December 31. All comments received during the public comment period were in support of the settlement. The company anticipates FERC approval of the settlement in second-quarter 2020.

West

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 modified and adjusted EBITDA reflect the absence of revenues from operations either sold or deconsolidated and lower revenues in Barnett Shale and Mid-Con, partially offset by higher revenue in Eagle Ford, Haynesville, the Conway fractionation and storage business and growth in JV EBITDA from Rocky Mountain Midstream. Fourth-quarter 2019 experienced an improvement in commodity margins driven by marketing activities, while full-year 2019 was unfavorably impacted by lower NGL prices.

The lower revenue at Barnett Shale noted above was primarily associated with reduced recognition of non-cash deferred revenue and the end of a contractual MVC period. Lower revenues in Mid-Con noted above were due to lower rates and volumes.

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 modified EBITDA were favorably impacted by the absence of the $1.8 billion impairment of certain Barnett Shale gathering assets in 2018, partially offset by the absence of a $591 million gain on the 2018 sale of our Four Corners operations.

The impairment charges and gains on asset sales reflected in modified EBITDA are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Fourth-quarter and YTD 2019 results reflect higher gathering volumes in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Rocky Mountain Midstream systems. Eagle Ford gathering volumes increased by 9% versus 4Q ’18 and by 10% YTD over 2018. Haynesville gathering volumes increased by 21% versus 4Q ’18 and by 12% YTD over 2018. Rocky Mountain Midstream gathering volumes grew dramatically on a percentage basis, achieving an average of approximately 270 MMcf/d in 4Q 2019.

Northeast G&P

Improvement in modified and adjusted EBITDA for 4Q and YTD 2019 was driven by increased service revenues from the Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Utica Shale region, and Ohio Valley, as well as the acquisition of Utica East Ohio Midstream in March 2019. The YTD improvements also reflect higher proportional EBITDA from our Appalachia Midstream investment driven by the Marcellus South system.

The 4Q and YTD 2019 periods reflect increases in gross gathering volumes, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, of 12% and 15%, respectively, over the same reporting periods in 2018.

Williams’ Fourth-Quarter 2019 Materials to be Posted Shortly; Q&A Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow

Williams’ fourth-quarter 2019 earnings presentation will be posted at www.williams.com. The company’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). A limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 353-6461. International callers should dial (334) 323-0501. The conference ID is 8801169. A webcast link to the conference call is available at www.williams.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues $ 5,933 $ 5,502 $ 5,312 Service revenues – commodity consideration 203 400 — Product sales 2,065 2,784 2,719 Total revenues 8,201 8,686 8,031 Costs and expenses: Product costs 1,961 2,707 2,300 Processing commodity expenses 105 137 — Operating and maintenance expenses 1,468 1,507 1,576 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,714 1,725 1,736 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 558 569 594 Impairment of certain assets 464 1,915 1,248 Gain on sale of certain assets and businesses 2 (692 ) (1,095 ) Regulatory charges resulting from Tax Reform — (17 ) 674 Other (income) expense – net 8 67 71 Total costs and expenses 6,280 7,918 7,104 Operating income (loss) 1,921 768 927 Equity earnings (losses) 375 396 434 Other investing income (loss) – net (79 ) 187 282 Interest incurred (1,218 ) (1,160 ) (1,116 ) Interest capitalized 32 48 33 Other income (expense) – net 33 92 (25 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,064 331 535 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 335 138 (1,974 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 729 193 2,509 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (15 ) — — Net income (loss) 714 193 2,509 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (136 ) 348 335 Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. 850 (155 ) 2,174 Preferred stock dividends 3 1 — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 847 $ (156 ) $ 2,174 Amounts attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 862 $ (156 ) $ 2,174 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (15 ) — — Net income (loss) $ 847 $ (156 ) $ 2,174 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ .71 $ (.16 ) $ 2.63 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (.01 ) — — Net income (loss) $ .70 $ (.16 ) $ 2.63 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,212,037 973,626 826,177 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ .71 $ (.16 ) $ 2.62 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (.01 ) — — Net income (loss) $ .70 $ (.16 ) $ 2.62 Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,214,011 973,626 828,518

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet December 31, 2019 2018 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 289 $ 168 Trade accounts and other receivables (net of allowance of $6 at December 31, 2019 and $9 at December 31, 2018) 996 992 Inventories 125 130 Other current assets and deferred charges 170 174 Total current assets 1,580 1,464 Investments 6,235 7,821 Property, plant, and equipment – net 29,200 27,504 Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization 7,959 7,767 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other 1,066 746 Total assets $ 46,040 $ 45,302 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 552 $ 662 Accrued liabilities 1,276 1,102 Long-term debt due within one year 2,140 47 Total current liabilities 3,968 1,811 Long-term debt 20,148 22,367 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,782 1,524 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other 3,778 3,603 Contingent liabilities and commitments Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 1,247 million shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 1,245 million shares issued at December 31, 2018) 1,247 1,245 Capital in excess of par value 24,323 24,693 Retained deficit (11,002 ) (10,002 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (199 ) (270 ) Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock) (1,041 ) (1,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,363 14,660 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 3,001 1,337 Total equity 16,364 15,997 Total liabilities and equity $ 46,040 $ 45,302

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 714 $ 193 $ 2,509 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,714 1,725 1,736 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 376 220 (2,012 ) Equity (earnings) losses (375 ) (396 ) (434 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 657 693 784 Gain on disposition of equity-method investments (122 ) — (269 ) Impairment of equity-method investments 186 32 — (Gain) on sale of certain assets and businesses 2 (692 ) (1,095 ) Impairment of certain assets 464 1,915 1,249 (Gain) loss on deconsolidation of businesses 29 (203 ) — Amortization of stock-based awards 57 55 78 Regulatory charges resulting from Tax Reform — (15 ) 776 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts and notes receivable 34 (36 ) (88 ) Inventories 5 (16 ) 8 Other current assets and deferred charges 21 17 (21 ) Accounts payable (46 ) (93 ) 118 Accrued liabilities 153 23 (92 ) Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities (176 ) (129 ) (158 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 3,693 3,293 3,089 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from (payments of) commercial paper – net (4 ) (2 ) (93 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 767 3,926 3,333 Payments of long-term debt (909 ) (3,204 ) (5,925 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10 15 2,131 Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,334 — — Common dividends paid (1,842 ) (1,386 ) (992 ) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (124 ) (591 ) (822 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 36 15 17 Payments for debt issuance costs — (26 ) (17 ) Other – net (13 ) (46 ) (92 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (745 ) (1,299 ) (2,460 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1) (2,109 ) (3,256 ) (2,399 ) Dispositions – net (40 ) (7 ) (41 ) Contributions in aid of construction 52 411 426 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested (2 ) 1,296 2,067 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (728 ) — — Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments 485 — 200 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments (453 ) (1,132 ) (132 ) Other – net (32 ) (37 ) (21 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (2,827 ) (2,725 ) 100 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 121 (731 ) 729 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 168 899 170 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 289 $ 168 $ 899 _________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ (2,023 ) $ (3,021 ) $ (2,662 ) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities (86 ) (235 ) 263 Capital expenditures $ (2,109 ) $ (3,256 ) $ (2,399 )

Atlantic-Gulf (UNAUDITED) 2018 2019 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Revenues: Service revenues: Nonregulated gathering & processing fee-based revenue $ 138 $ 128 $ 138 $ 137 $ 541 $ 128 $ 119 $ 117 $ 113 $ 477 Regulated transportation revenue 413 406 411 508 1,738 517 514 549 548 2,128 Other fee revenues 32 34 34 34 134 34 40 32 34 140 Tracked service revenue 26 22 24 24 96 30 25 33 28 116 Nonregulated commodity consideration 15 12 18 14 59 13 13 7 8 41 Product sales: NGL sales from gas processing 15 10 16 15 56 12 12 6 9 39 Marketing sales 45 57 67 53 222 40 32 23 34 129 Other sales 1 1 1 — 3 2 1 1 1 5 Tracked product sales 32 37 47 38 154 28 23 46 18 115 Total revenues 717 707 756 823 3,003 804 779 814 793 3,190 Segment costs and expenses: NGL cost of goods sold 15 12 19 14 60 13 14 6 8 41 Marketing cost of goods sold 44 56 67 53 220 41 28 23 34 126 Other cost of goods sold — — — — — — 2 — 1 3 Tracked cost of goods sold 33 38 48 39 158 28 25 46 19 118 Processing commodity expenses 5 2 3 6 16 5 5 2 4 16 Operating and administrative costs 177 181 181 197 736 168 198 176 208 750 Tracked operating and administrative costs 26 22 24 23 95 30 25 32 29 116 Other segment costs and expenses (2 ) (15 ) (29 ) 14 (32 ) 1 2 (26 ) (29 ) (52 ) Impairment of certain assets (1) — — — — — — — — 354 354 Gain on sale of certain assets and businesses — — — (81 ) (81 ) — — — — — Regulatory charges resulting from Tax Reform 11 (20 ) — — (9 ) — — — — — Total segment costs and expenses 309 276 313 265 1,163 286 299 259 628 1,472 Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 43 44 49 47 183 42 44 44 47 177 Modified EBITDA 451 475 492 605 2,023 560 524 599 212 1,895 Adjustments 15 (19 ) (12 ) (76 ) (92 ) — 35 12 358 405 Adjusted EBITDA $ 466 $ 456 $ 480 $ 529 $ 1,931 $ 560 $ 559 $ 611 $ 570 $ 2,300 NGL Margin $ 10 $ 8 $ 12 $ 9 $ 39 $ 7 $ 6 $ 5 $ 5 $ 23 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Gathering volumes (Bcf per day) – Consolidated (2) 0.29 0.23 0.26 0.24 0.26 0.25 0.25 0.22 0.29 0.25 Gathering volumes (Bcf per day) – Non-consolidated (3) 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.31 0.26 0.35 0.38 0.36 0.35 0.36 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf per day) – Consolidated (2) 0.54 0.43 0.51 0.53 0.50 0.53 0.55 0.50 0.58 0.54 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf per day) – Non-consolidated (3) 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.32 0.27 0.35 0.39 0.36 0.35 0.36 Crude transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 142 132 147 140 140 146 136 128 135 136 Consolidated (2) Ethane margin ($/gallon) $ .03 $ .16 $ .24 $ .14 $ .14 $ .10 $ .02 $ .01 $ .01 $ .04 Non-ethane margin ($/gallon) $ .66 $ .74 $ .76 $ .58 $ .68 $ .48 $ .28 $ .35 $ .37 $ .36 NGL margin ($/gallon) $ .40 $ .48 $ .51 $ .36 $ .43 $ .26 $ .17 $ .22 $ .24 $ .22 Ethane equity sales (Mbbls/d) 2.82 1.91 3.05 2.98 2.69 4.16 4.11 1.85 1.97 3.01 Non-ethane equity sales (Mbbls/d) 3.87 2.35 3.14 3.21 3.14 3.28 5.34 3.15 3.57 3.84 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 6.69 4.26 6.19 6.19 5.83 7.44 9.45 5.00 5.54 6.85 Ethane production (Mbbls/d) 12 12 15 16 14 17 14 9 10 13 Non-ethane production (Mbbls/d) 19 17 18 19 18 19 19 18 21 19 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 31 29 33 35 32 36 33 27 31 32 Non-consolidated (3) NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 3 5 4 5 4 7 8 6 5 6 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 18 20 20 23 20 24 27 24 26 25 Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Throughput (Tbtu) 1,099.9 965.5 1,092.3 1,150.9 4,308.5 1,183.9 1,109.4 1,216.2 1,227.6 4,737.2 Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 12.2 10.6 11.9 12.5 11.8 13.2 12.2 13.2 13.3 13.0 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 15.4 15.0 15.0 16.4 15.5 17.1 17.0 17.3 17.5 17.2 (1) Our partners’ $209 million share of the fourth-quarter 2019 impairment of the Constitution pipeline project is reflected outside of Modified EBITDA within Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.

Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2018 2019 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Revenues: Service revenues: Nonregulated gathering and processing fee-based revenue $ 189 $ 196 $ 211 $ 226 $ 822 $ 230 $ 267 $ 284 $ 299 $ 1,080 Other fee revenues 39 36 36 43 154 46 63 69 80 258 Nonregulated commodity consideration 4 4 6 6 20 5 3 1 3 12 Product sales: NGL sales from gas processing 4 5 6 5 20 5 3 — 3 11 Marketing sales 89 65 57 35 246 37 28 26 30 121 Tracked product sales 5 5 6 5 21 5 6 4 3 18 Total revenues 330 311 322 320 1,283 328 370 384 418 1,500 Segment costs and expenses: NGL cost of goods sold 4 5 6 5 20 5 3 — 4 12 Marketing cost of goods sold 90 65 57 36 248 37 29 26 30 122 Tracked cost of goods sold 5 7 6 3 21 5 6 3 4 18 Processing commodity expenses 2 2 3 2 9 3 2 1 2 8 Operating and administrative costs 85 91 96 108 380 97 130 120 122 469 Other segment costs and expenses 2 1 4 5 12 4 — (3 ) — 1 Impairment of certain assets — — — — — — — — 10 10 Total segment costs and expenses 188 171 172 159 690 151 170 147 172 640 Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 108 115 131 139 493 122 103 108 121 454 Modified EBITDA 250 255 281 300 1,086 299 303 345 367 1,314 Adjustments — — — 4 4 3 16 (2 ) 10 27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 250 $ 255 $ 281 $ 304 $ 1,090 $ 302 $ 319 $ 343 $ 377 $ 1,341 NGL margin $ 2 $ 2 $ 3 $ 4 $ 11 $ 2 $ 1 $ — $ — $ 3 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Gathering volumes (Bcf per day) – Consolidated (1) 3.38 3.45 3.67 4.02 3.63 4.05 4.16 4.33 4.41 4.24 Gathering volumes (Bcf per day) – Non-consolidated (2) 3.82 3.59 3.73 3.89 3.76 4.27 4.08 4.35 4.47 4.29 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf per day) 0.49 0.55 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.63 1.04 1.16 1.33 1.04 Ethane equity sales (Mbbls/d) 1.33 3.17 2.74 2.80 2.52 2.73 1.83 1.94 1.05 1.89 Non-ethane equity sales (Mbbls/d) 0.79 1.09 1.49 1.28 1.16 1.21 1.09 0.67 0.83 0.96 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 2.12 4.26 4.23 4.08 3.68 3.94 2.92 2.61 1.88 2.85 Ethane production (Mbbls/d) 23 27 26 20 24 22 24 29 37 28 Non-ethane production (Mbbls/d) 21 21 23 22 22 22 34 63 69 48 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 44 48 49 42 46 44 58 92 106 76 (1) Includes gathering volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. (2) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. Volumes handled by Blue Racer Midstream (gathering and processing), which we do not operate, are not included.

West (UNAUDITED) 2018 2019 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Revenues: Service revenues: Nonregulated gathering & processing fee-based revenue $ 386 $ 398 $ 387 $ 335 $ 1,506 $ 319 $ 331 $ 282 $ 276 $ 1,208 Regulated transportation revenue 109 104 106 110 429 110 104 107 111 432 Other fee revenues 36 32 40 41 149 44 42 44 41 171 Tracked service revenues — 1 — — 1 — 1 — 1 2 Nonregulated commodity consideration 82 78 97 64 321 46 40 30 34 150 Product sales: NGL sales from gas processing 85 76 90 71 322 48 41 31 34 154 Marketing sales 415 462 613 569 2,059 422 385 352 453 1,612 Other sales 14 12 18 5 49 5 5 2 2 14 Tracked product sales 16 10 11 (19 ) 18 4 3 4 6 17 Total revenues 1,143 1,173 1,362 1,176 4,854 998 952 852 958 3,760 Segment costs and expenses: NGL cost of goods sold 85 81 101 66 333 49 41 32 36 158 Marketing cost of goods sold 415 459 603 585 2,062 419 388 345 437 1,589 Other cost of goods sold 10 7 14 4 35 4 4 — 2 10 Tracked cost of goods sold 16 10 12 (20 ) 18 3 4 5 5 17 Processing commodity expenses 30 20 26 40 116 31 19 13 16 79 Operating and administrative costs 193 215 200 166 774 166 180 166 159 671 Tracked operating and administrative costs — 1 — — 1 — 1 — — 1 Other segment costs and expenses 6 10 19 15 50 6 1 9 — 16 Impairment of certain assets — — — 1,849 1,849 12 64 — 24 100 Gain on sale of certain assets and businesses — — — (591 ) (591 ) 2 — — — 2 Regulatory charges resulting from Tax Reform (7 ) — — — (7 ) — — — — — Total segment costs and expenses 748 803 975 2,114 4,640 692 702 570 679 2,643 Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 18 19 25 32 94 26 28 29 32 115 Modified EBITDA 413 389 412 (906 ) 308 332 278 311 311 1,232 Adjustments (7 ) — 12 1,264 1,269 14 78 2 25 119 Adjusted EBITDA $ 406 $ 389 $ 424 $ 358 $ 1,577 $ 346 $ 356 $ 313 $ 336 $ 1,351 NGL margin $ 52 $ 53 $ 60 $ 29 $ 194 $ 14 $ 21 $ 16 $ 16 $ 67 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Gathering volumes (Bcf per day) – Consolidated (1) 4.58 4.60 4.48 3.44 4.27 3.42 3.53 3.61 3.51 3.52 Gathering volumes (Bcf per day) – Non-consolidated (2) — — 0.15 0.16 0.08 0.17 0.15 0.21 0.27 0.20 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf per day) – Consolidated (1) 2.16 2.12 2.11 1.65 2.01 1.41 1.52 1.56 1.44 1.48 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf per day) – Non-consolidated (2) — — 0.14 0.17 0.08 0.17 0.14 0.21 0.26 0.08 Ethane equity sales (Mbbls/d) 19.01 10.23 12.19 16.40 14.44 14.63 14.59 3.32 5.17 9.38 Non-ethane equity sales (Mbbls/d) 19.83 18.80 19.48 14.40 18.12 12.59 13.54 14.02 11.95 13.03 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 38.84 29.03 31.67 30.80 32.56 27.22 28.13 17.34 17.12 22.41 Ethane margin ($/gallon) $ .01 $ .07 $ .18 $ .02 $ .06 $ (.03 ) $ (.03 ) $ (.06 ) $ (.10 ) $ (.04 ) Non-ethane margin ($/gallon) $ .69 $ .71 $ .69 $ .49 $ .65 $ .34 $ .42 $ .32 $ .37 $ .36 NGL margin ($/gallon) $ .35 $ .48 $ .49 $ .24 $ .39 $ .14 $ .19 $ .25 $ .23 $ .19 Ethane production (Mbbls/d) – Consolidated (1) 31 26 28 29 28 29 22 9 11 18 Ethane production (Mbbls/d) – Non-consolidated (2) — — — 1 — 1 — 2 3 1 Non-ethane production (Mbbls/d) – Consolidated (1) 62 61 59 41 55 33 37 39 35 36 Non-ethane production (Mbbls/d) – Non-consolidated (2) — — 5 5 3 6 1 16 19 11 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 93 87 92 76 86 69 60 66 68 66 NGL and Crude Transportation volumes (Mbbls) (3) 21,263 21,334 22,105 23,049 87,751 22,848 24,465 22,972 21,910 92,195 Northwest Pipeline LLC Throughput (Tbtu) 226.1 188.1 193.5 212.3 820.0 243.5 184.6 179.2 248.8 856.1 Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 2.5 2.1 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.7 2.0 1.9 2.7 2.3 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 (1) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (2) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Jackalope Gas Gathering System and Rocky Mountain Midstream. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (UNAUDITED) 2018 2019 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year Capital expenditures: Atlantic-Gulf $ 764 $ 746 $ 549 $ 359 $ 2,418 $ 193 $ 234 $ 497 $ 202 $ 1,126 Northeast G&P 114 104 114 139 471 152 177 131 74 534 West 69 74 96 93 332 69 80 153 126 428 Other 10 9 10 6 35 8 6 5 2 21 Total (1) $ 957 $ 933 $ 769 $ 597 $ 3,256 $ 422 $ 497 $ 786 $ 404 $ 2,109 Purchases of investments: Atlantic-Gulf $ 1 $ — $ 5 $ — $ 6 $ — $ 12 $ 3 $ 1 $ 16 Northeast G&P 20 70 114 58 262 47 61 34 63 205 West — — 593 271 864 52 70 82 28 232 Total $ 21 $ 70 $ 712 $ 329 $ 1,132 $ 99 $ 143 $ 119 $ 92 $ 453 Summary: Atlantic-Gulf $ 765 $ 746 $ 554 $ 359 $ 2,424 $ 193 $ 246 $ 500 $ 203 $ 1,142 Northeast G&P 134 174 228 197 733 199 238 165 137 739 West 69 74 689 364 1,196 121 150 235 154 660 Other 10 9 10 6 35 8 6 5 2 21 Total $ 978 $ 1,003 $ 1,481 $ 926 $ 4,388 $ 521 $ 640 $ 905 $ 496 $ 2,562 Capital investments: Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 934 $ 930 $ 618 $ 539 $ 3,021 $ 418 $ 559 $ 730 $ 316 $ 2,023 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired — — — — — 727 — 1 — 728 Purchases of investments 21 70 712 329 1,132 99 143 119 92 453 Total $ 955 $ 1,000 $ 1,330 $ 868 $ 4,153 $ 1,244 $ 702 $ 850 $ 408 $ 3,204 (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 934 $ 930 $ 618 $ 539 $ 3,021 $ 418 $ 559 $ 730 $ 316 $ 2,023 Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23 3 151 58 235 4 (62 ) 56 88 86 Capital expenditures $ 957 $ 933 $ 769 $ 597 $ 3,256 $ 422 $ 497 $ 786 $ 404 $ 2,109 Contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 3 $ 8 $ 2 $ 2 $ 15 $ 4 $ 28 $ — $ 4 $ 36 Contributions in aid of construction $ 190 $ 149 $ 56 $ 16 $ 411 $ 10 $ 8 $ 7 $ 27 $ 52 Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested $ — $ — $ — $ 1,296 $ 1,296 $ (2 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (2 ) Proceeds from sale of partial interest in consolidated subsidiary $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,330 $ — $ 4 $ 1,334 Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 485 $ — $ — $ 485

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, distributable cash flow and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Our segment performance measure, Modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Distributable cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures, cash portion of net interest expense, income attributable to or dividends/ distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and cash income taxes, and certain other adjustments that management believes affects the comparability of results. Adjustments for maintenance capital expenditures and cash portion of interest expense include our proportionate share of these items of our equity-method investments. We also calculate the ratio of distributable cash flow to the total cash dividends paid (dividend coverage ratio). This measure reflects Williams’ distributable cash flow relative to its actual cash dividends paid.

This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.

Neither Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor distributable cash flow are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.