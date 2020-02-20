Global LNG demand expected to double by 2040 to 700 mln tonnes – Shell













Global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to double to 700 million tonnes by 2040 as gas will continue to play an important role in a lower-carbon energy system, Royal Dutch Shell's annual market outlook said on Thursday.

Global LNG demand grew by 12.5% to 359 million tonnes last year. Asia is expected to remain the dominant region in the decades to come, with South and South-East Asia generating more than half of the increased demand, the report said.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)