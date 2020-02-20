Iran’s election vetting body spokesman says honoured to be blacklisted by U.S.













Iran's election vetting body spokesman said he was honoured to be blacklisted by the United States, which sanctioned five members of the Guardian Council for preventing free and fair elections in the Islamic Republic.

"It made us happy to be sanctioned by the enemy of our nation … I am honoured to be sanctioned by America," Abasali Kadkhodai was quoted as saying by Iran's state agency IRIB.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on the members of the Guardian Council and its Elections Supervision Committee over their role in banning of several thousand candidates from running for the parliamentary election on Friday.

