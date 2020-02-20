Marathon Petroleum jumps on talks of $22 bln Speedway sale to Seven & i

** Refiner's shares rise 3.5% to $59.7 — among top 10 gainers on the NYSE composite index ** Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings Co says it is considering acquisitions, following reports of the group looking to buy MPC's Speedway gas stations for $22 billion ** The 7-Eleven operator said it had not decided on any acquisitions but stopped short of denying reports that it is in exclusive talks to buy the Speedway business ** Deal could be announced next week – Bloomberg ** MPC, which has lost ~12% over last 12 months, set for its best day in a week (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)