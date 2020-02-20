ShaMaran to Present at SpareBank 1 Energy Conference in Oslo

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ – ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM: TSXV, Nasdaq First North Growth Market) (“ShaMaran” or the “Company”), an oil and gas company with a producing asset in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, announces that the Company's President and CEO, Adel Chaouch, will be presenting at the SpareBank 1 Markets Energy Conference in Oslo on February 26, 2020. Mr. Chaouch will present as part of a Kurdistan panel discussion between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. CET and subsequently as part of a Lundin Group panel discussion between 12:45 a.m. and 13:45 a.m. CET. View PDF Version.

Investors can watch a live webcast of the presentations on February 26th at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200226_7/

A PDF copy of the presentation will be available on ShaMaran's website www.shamaranpetroleum.com and www.thelundingroup.com.

OTHER

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on February 20, 2020 at 5:30 Eastern Time.

Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol “SNM”.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: @shaMaranpetroleumcorp

https://www.facebook.com/shamaranpetroleumcorp/

Twitter: @shaMaran_corp

https://twitter.com/ShaMaran_Corp

LinkedIn: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/shamaran-petroleum-corp

Instagram: @shamaranpetroleumcorp

https://instagram.com/shamaranpetroleumcorp

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/20/c5313.html