Speedway could leave 7-Eleven with overfull tank

By Alec Macfarlane

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The convenience store chain’s Japanese owner Seven & i may buy Marathon’s gas station business for $22 bln. If it does so with cash, then the acquisition would load it up with debt for what looks like a measly return. That might be why investors sent the shares down 9%.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Japan’s Seven & i, which runs the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, confirmed on Feb. 20 that it was considering alliances and acquisitions after reports that it was in discussions to buy Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway petrol stations.

– Seven & i said in a statement that it had not decided on any acquisitions. However, it did not deny reports by Bloomberg and Nikkei that it was in exclusive talks to buy the Speedway business in the United States for $22 billion.

– Bloomberg reported that a deal could be announced as soon as next week.

– Seven & i’s shares closed at 3,920 yen on Feb. 20, 8.8% lower than on Feb. 19.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)