U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits falls in January













The United States generated fewer renewable fuel blending credits in January than in December, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

About 1.25 billion ethanol (D6) blending credits were generated in January, down from 1.31 billion in December. About 297 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated last month, down from 376 million the month prior.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of January by credit type. Fuel (D Code) January RINs January Volume (Gal)

D3 454,721 454,721

D4 296,877,771 189,902,416

D5 19,097,376 15,361,002

D6 1,251,743,964 1,246,478,518

D7 N/A N/A

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)