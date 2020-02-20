U.S. REFINERY FILING – PORT ARTHUR REFINERY 02/20/2020 09:44 AM 02/20/2020 10:58 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING PORT ARTHUR REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

The Wet Gas Compressor at the Delayed Coker Unit (Unit 860) tripped, sending process gases to the flare gas recovery system, which was overwhelmed and sent the process gases to the North, South, and East flares.

Source 1:: East flare FLARECAP Source 2:: North flare FLARECAP Source 3:: South flare FLARECAP

Action taken:

In order to minimize emissions, the refinery stabilized the unit and restarted the Wet Gas Compressor.

Source: TCEQ,