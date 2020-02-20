U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 151 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 02/14/2020 02/07/2020 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 527 569 -42 -42 402 31.1 453 16.3 Midwest 639 694 -55 -55 444 43.9 538 18.8 Mountain 117 126 -9 -9 88 33.0 126 -7.1 Pacific 198 202 -4 -4 140 41.4 217 -8.8 South Central 861 903 -42 -42 656 31.3 808 6.6 Salt 257 269 -12 -12 227 13.2 247 4.0 Nonsalt 605 634 -29 -29 428 41.4 562 7.7 Total 2,343 2,494 -151 -151 1,730 35.4 2,143 9.3

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 147 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

