US recap: Yen-selling spree pauses, profit-taking saves EUR/USD













The two-day yen-selling spree ran out of steam after coronavirus news took a less benign turn. Bidding up USD/JPY also became a less attractive near-term prospect as it approached its 2019 peak, charts flashed overbought signals and global PMIs loomed on Friday to update markets on the impact of COVID-19. Philly Fed data beat nicely, but was an afterthought. Profit-taking halted EUR/USD's slide — despite indications of post-Brexit EU budgetary infighting — after today's drop to a near-three-year low of 1.0778 filled a chart gap from 2017. Otherwise, the dollar extended its broader breakout and took cable to new 2020 lows. AUD’s jobless rate miss, USD/CNY’s 0.36% rise to new 2020 highs, a haircut for holders of Argentine debt and falling stocks kept commodity and emerging markets currencies defensive. Oil gained 1%, but more on supply disruption fears than hopes for rebounding global demand. Copper and silver listed, while safe-haven gold gained.

