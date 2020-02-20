WEX Expands Long-Standing Partnership with Sinclair Oil













PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEX (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, and Sinclair Oil, a Wyoming-based refinery operator that markets fuel in 24 states, today announced they have expanded their 15-year partnership. The expansion of this relationship reinforces the benefit and confidence in the collaboration and allows WEX to provide added value to Sinclair customers through enhanced products and technology, positioning both companies for further growth.

“We appreciate our long-standing business with Sinclair, and this decision to solidify the relationship and elevate it to another level is strategic for both businesses,” said Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager of small business at WEX. “We are reshaping the program to provide deeper immersion into Sinclair’s brand and its customer base. We will continue to work together to deliver innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations and drive more commercial gallons to Sinclair locations.”

WEX currently supports the Sinclair Fleet Track Card, which offers fleet managers automatic accounting, reports and powerful tools for saving. The fuel card is accepted at every major U.S. fuel station, as well as 45,000 service locations across the country. It provides security features to help prevent unauthorized use and allows fleet managers to put guardrails on spending based on product type, dollar amount, time of day and more.

Sinclair continues to focus on building branded gallons through relationships within their current distributor and through the development of new-to-the-brand locations.

Said Jack Barger, vice president of marketing at Sinclair, “Sinclair has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with WEX. This new direction in our partnership will help Sinclair and our distributors offer a competitive fleet program to their customers and deliver more commercial gallons to our branded network.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 5,000 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 14.9 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions grew to $39.6 billion in 2019; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and 31.8 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Sinclair

Sinclair is a privately held Wyoming company with executive offices in Salt Lake City and more than 1,200 employees across several states. Sinclair owns and operates two refineries in Wyoming along with a network of both crude oil and finished-product pipelines and terminals in the Rocky Mountain and midcontinent regions. The company has branded locations in 31 states, supplying high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ Gasoline. Sinclair Oil and Gas Company manages its exploration and production portfolios by only participating in major oil and gas development projects in the United States. Sinclair also owns and operates The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, the Little America hotel chain, The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, and Snowbasin Resort in Utah.