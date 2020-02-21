America’s Renewable Energy Leaders to Gather for the ACORE Policy Forum

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Join the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) for its 2020 Policy Forum in Washington, D.C. on March 4. This can’t-miss gathering of industry leaders and policymakers will be the event of the year for discussions on energy and tax policy, debates on pressing issues in the changing electricity marketplace, and the identification of priorities for Congress, the states, and relevant agencies.

The ACORE Policy Forum will include keynote remarks from:

The Honorable Ron Wyden, United States Senator, Oregon

Senator, The Honorable Chris Van Hollen, United States Senator, Maryland

Senator, The Honorable Paul Tonko, United States Representative, New York’s 20th District

Representative, 20th District The Honorable Garret Graves, United States Representative, Louisiana’s 6th District

Representative, 6th District Richard Glick , Commissioner, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Additional distinguished speakers include representatives from Amazon Web Services, Apex Clean Energy, Avangrid Renewables, Dominion Energy, GE Renewable Energy, NextEra Energy, Pattern Energy, Salt River Project, the Senate Finance Committee, and the House Committee on Ways and Means.

The complete list of confirmed speakers is available here.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

The Future of Federal Clean Energy Legislation: What’s Next from Congress

The Impact of Climate Policy on Renewable Energy

Pathways to 100%: Opportunities and Implications of Clean Energy Standards

Growing Renewables Through Market Reforms and Transmission Expansion

WHEN:

March 4, 2020

8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Convene

600 14th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20005

