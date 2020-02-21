Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares skyrocket on new loan agreement













** London-listed shares of and gas exploration and development company soar 59.5% to become biggest gainer on the LSE

** Biggest pct raise in since co's IPO in April 2014

** Cos says entered into a loan agreement with Arthur Millholland, president and CEO of co for a principal amount of CAD $200,000

** The Toronto and London listed co says will use funds to begin appraisal drilling of OPL 226 project in Nigeria within targeted time frame of 2020

** COPL shares crashed 75.2% in 2019

