Cheniere Energy: Falls on reports of canceled LNG cargoes













** Shares of the U.S. liquefied natural gas producer fall 1.6% to $53.99

** Reuters on Wednesday reported Spain's Naturgy canceled loading one LNG cargo in the U.S. in April 2019; Bloomberg News reports the Spanish utility owner canceled two cargoes from Cheniere

** Cargoes were rejected by Naturgy's clients — Repsol SA and Endesa SA — who had originally purchased the volumes and will now pay a fee, says Bloomberg News

** Reports come as LNG market faces oversupply while warmer-than-normal winter weather dampens demand, and a slump in global gas prices

** Overall, energy market dampened as crude prices fall on weak Asian data and a rise in new coronavirus cases fueled uncertainty on global economic outlook

** Stock rose 3.2% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)