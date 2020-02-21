East-bound naphtha seen at 5-month low in March













Naphtha cargoes arriving in Asia from the West are set to tumble to multi-month lows next month as demand falls due to cracker maintenance and the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the regional economy.

Up to 1.7 million tonnes of naphtha have been provisionally booked from the West including Russia, Algeria, Italy and the United States, data from Refinitiv showed.

This is the lowest monthly volume seen since October and it is also 17% lower than the volume of cargoes arriving in February, the data showed.

The drop in western supplies will do little to lift naphtha prices which were trading this week at about half the levels of two to three weeks ago in South Korea, Asia's top importing country, in light of the weaker fundamentals.

A naphtha cracker processes naphtha into mainly ethylene, a building block for plastics which is found in almost everything from pipes to bottles, packaging films and parts for automobiles.

Scheduled cracker maintenance in Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan alone will eliminate at least 400,000 tonnes of naphtha demand in March, while some petrochemical units operating at reduced rates to combat weak petrochemicals margins will also choke off feedstock demand.

The coronavirus, which has derailed China's manufacturing activities, will add even more pressure, industry sources said.

"The continued weakness in the naphtha market is more demand driven, given that it is still quite uncertain how much longer it will take for the virus situation to be resolved, especially in China," said Aaron Cheong of consulting firm Energy Aspects.

Until downstream derivative demand recovers, naphtha crackers will continue to cut runs, he added.

The availability of cheaper alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) could also displace some portion of naphtha.

Falling propane prices relative to naphtha have gradually widened the spread since last month, said Krystal Chung, senior analyst of Refinitiv's Oil Research & Forecasts team. The current paper spread is about $80 to $90 a tonne, she added.

Crackers that can replace some naphtha with LPG will usually start to switch when the spread hits at least $50 a tonne.

Asia's naphtha crack, or the value of refining a barrel of Brent crude into the light fuel, dipped to a 4-1/2 month low of $59.28 a tonne on Tuesday before recovering to $65 on Thursday, but this is still 35% below this year's peak on Jan. 14.

