Energy Edge Welcomes Trish Collins to Its Team of Energy Advisory Professionals

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Energy Edge, a leading provider of energy management consulting services, welcomes Trish Collins to its team of energy professionals. Trish joins the company’s Houston office.

Trish has over 20 years of experience working in deregulated energy markets across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. She was most recently with Edison Energy focusing on renewable energy consulting for large corporate clients. Prior to Edison, Trish worked as SVP & Principal Consultant at Acclaim Energy Advisors for 11 years. In this role, she was responsible for managing large, complex energy transactions for industrial and commercial clients.

Across all of her energy experience, Trish has worked with clients to find innovative ways to manage costs and meet their objectives in managing energy spend, recently focused in the area of renewable energy procurement. Most recently, Trish led one client’s efforts to enter into a 12 year, 50 MW solar virtual power purchase agreement in furtherance of the client’s corporate sustainability goals.

Trish will be instrumental in developing new client relationships across Energy Edge’s entire geographic footprint, including the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Her experience in delivering energy advisory services in the areas of energy risk management, energy procurement, and renewable energy consulting will bring significant value to large consumers of electricity and natural gas.

“Trish brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Energy Edge team,” said Brian Walker, President of Energy Edge Consulting. “When you look at where deregulated energy markets are headed today in terms of significant fundamental change, increasing renewable energy, and overall higher volatility, both current and future Energy Edge clients will be well served by Trish’s capabilities. We’re honored to have her on our team.”

About Energy Edge Consulting

Energy Edge offers strategic energy management and renewable energy solutions to a wide range of businesses and institutions. The Energy Edge team has extensive capability in various aspects of the electricity and natural gas industries, and the knowledge and expertise from this experience is leveraged to deliver value to clients. Energy Edge provides services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

