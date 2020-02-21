Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery plans April overhaul for crude unit -sources













Exxon Mobil Corp plans to shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) and coker in early April for a planned overhaul at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The overhaul scheduled to begin April 1 and last between six weeks and two months will include the 240,000 bpd Crude B CDU and the 45,000 bpd coker, 14,000 bpd isomerization unit and 5,000 bpd Gas Plant 5 East, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)