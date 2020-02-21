Guttman Energy Fleet Fuel Card Launches New Conference Campaign

BELLE VERNON, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Guttman Energy will be particiating in several industry-related events in 2020.

Guttman Energy Chief Operating Officer, Mark Harper says that, beginning with the CLDA Final Mile Forum in Miami, Feb. 18–21, his team will be kicking off a new conference strategy in support of their Fleet Fuel Card program.

CLDA Final Mile Forum attendees who apply and qualify for the Guttman Fleet Fuel Card before May 21, 2020, will gain exclusive cost savings on fuel in addition to Guttman’s customized pricing capabilities.

“It’s a risk-free way to discover a better approach to managing your on-road fueling,” Mr. Harper said. “We are not a bank nor a traditional credit card company. You get just what you need: A customized credit plan; highly responsive, one-on-one customer service; concise weekly reports and billing; and fraud protection program. There are no additional fees or contracts, ever.”

He added that more than 65,000 fueling locations nationwide accept the Guttman Fleet Fuel Card.

Stop by booth 312, the Guttman Fleet Fuel Card Team will be happy to hear about your fueling concerns and give you a free invoice analysis.

Come visit the Guttman team at the following conferences:

North American Frac Sand Exhibition & Conference, Feb. 27–28

Mid-America Trucking Show, March 26–28

Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association (PIOGA) Spring Meeting, April 1

National Private Truck Council (NPTC) Management Conference, April 26–28

Express Carriers Association (ECA) Marketplace, April 27–29

American Recovery Association (ARA) Convention, May 7–8

Midwest Bus and Motorcoach Association Conference, July 27–29

Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association Convention, Sept. 16–17

Accelerate! Conference & Expo, Sept. 23–25

Wisconsin Milk Haulers Convention, Sept. 24–25

American Millers’ Association Annual Meeting, Oct. 1–3

Connected Fleets USA Conference, Oct. 5–6

National Auto Auction Association Convention, Oct. 6–8

Work Fleet Forum, Oct. 26–28

America’s Bus and Coach Expo (ABCExpo), Nov. 15–17

About Guttman Energy

As a sophisticated distributor of fuels, Guttman helps you navigate volatility in pricing and supply for greater certainty and control. Our supply and risk management expertise serves the commercial, wholesale and retail markets with products and solutions as varied as our customers’ needs. We’re large enough for leverage but nimble enough to provide custom solutions and personalized service. Learn more at https://www.guttmanenergy.com.

