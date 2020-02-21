Hedge funds cut bullish bets on U.S. crude as virus fears linger













Hedge funds slashed bullish wagers on U.S. crude to the lowest level since October, data showed on Friday, as investors remained concerned about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global oil demand.

Money managers cut their combined futures and options position in New York and London by 28,341 contracts to 118,732 in the week ended Feb. 18, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The reduction came even as oil prices climbed about 4% during the period.

Gross short positions in NYMEX U.S. crude among money managers climbed to the highest level since October, the data showed

Brent has fallen more than 11% year-to-date, in part due to worries the coronavirus outbreak would stunt the global economy and erode oil demand. China has reported a total of 75,567 cases of the virus known as COVID-19 to the World Health Organization (WHO), including 2,239 deaths.

Brent crude speculators also cut their net long positions in the week, cutting positions by 841 to 282,590, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). That was the lowest level since early November.

Meanwhile, Natural gas speculators in four major New York Mercantile Exchange and ICE markets cut their net short position by 41,677 contracts to 267,815 in the same week.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)