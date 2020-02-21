Livent Corp: Slumps on weak Q4 results, BMO downgrade













** Shares of lithium producer plunge 15% to $10.08, after Q4 profit slumps 87%

** Company forecasts 2020 adj. profit in the range of 18 cents/shr to 31 cents/shr, lower than 2019 results; expects costs to rise

** CEO Paul Graves says Lithium pricing has been severely impacted by oversupply conditions, despite demand. Lithium producers and resource developers are responding to this by reducing output and delaying or canceling capacity expansion projects

** We expect the market to see the impact of production and expansion cuts, particularly as we head into the latter part of 2020 and early 2021 – CEO in conf. call

** Adds there will be some headwinds in H1 2020 as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, but cannot predict its exact impact on our business in 2020

** Company's results follow those of larger rival Albemarle Corp that forecast its earnings could drop in double digits this year

** BMO Capital Markets downgrades LTHM to "underperform" from "market perform"; says concerned about the company's current valuation and its multiple challenges

** Out of 11 brokerages, 4 rate the stock "buy", 5 "hold" and 2 "sell"; median PT $8.25 – Refinitiv data

** LTHM fell 38% in 2019, while ALB lost 5.2%

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)