Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC













Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 28,341 contracts to 118,732 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 95,536 -26,687 -448,123 4,940 25,162 11,115 ICE WTI crude 23,196 -1,654 -224,530 7,877 21,666 12,102

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 118,732 -28,341 -672,653 12,817 46,828 23,217

RBOB 105,532 11,262 31,705 -1,801 -154,511 -3,424 Heating oil -15,494 2,103 59,636 -368 -44,735 -3,408

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 314,749 23,342 12,677 -12,710 2,612,869 -215,545 ICE WTI crude 183,138 -15,235 -3,470 -3,092 773,947 -62,686

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 497,887 8,107 9,207 -15,802 3,386,816 -278,231

RBOB 12,803 -7,852 4,471 1,816 403,859 22,517 Heating oil -4,493 1,014 5,086 659 420,806 4,162 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 105,323 -7,070 -428,475 -2,215 8,265 -5,388 ICE WTI crude 21,666 -1,672 -208,810 10,447 19,703 14,465

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 126,989 -8,742 -637,285 8,232 27,968 9,077 RBOB 105,425 11,112 31,316 -2,245 -152,817 -2,901 Heating oil -15,961 1,892 58,978 -739 -42,703 -3,149

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 306,441 22,065 8,446 -7,392 2,138,168 -75,354 ICE WTI crude 171,207 -20,254 -3,766 -2,986 608,437 -29,310

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total 477,648 1,811 4,680 -10,378 2,746,605 -104,664 RBOB 11,658 -7,792 4,418 1,826 400,089 21,983 Heating oil -5,049 1,381 4,735 615 409,801 3,029 =======================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude financial ICE WTI crude RBOB Heating oil

