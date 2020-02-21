Speculators trim corn net short position-CFTC













Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net long position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -114,052 3,135 278,939 -2,561 -249,053 -641 Soybeans -97,576 3,613 146,704 9,010 -56,669 -16,903 Soyoil 17,711 -11,694 103,523 -1,683 -127,154 16,502 CBOT wheat 32,095 18,311 108,726 -3,627 -118,483 -15,115 KCBT wheat -6,020 3,211 65,300 -230 -64,361 -1,517 =================================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -61,461 10,622 168,379 -6,178 -236,358 1,743 Soybeans -89,763 2,409 119,348 2,685 -70,480 -13,193 Soymeal -72,468 -4,318 95,293 -801 -64,117 4,810 Soyoil 39,628 -13,041 98,077 481 -154,402 15,318 CBOT wheat 64,715 18,775 68,739 -7,030 -106,704 -11,432 KCBT wheat 14,312 3,832 43,620 -2,468 -61,196 385 MGEX wheat -11,891 -5,037 2,294 112 1,765 3,730

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 67,136 17,570 114,653 -9,386 -166,135 -7,317

Live cattle 32,067 -4,895 91,070 -1,802 -135,907 8,828 Feeder cattle -2,300 1,207 3,958 -232 19 379 Lean hogs 13,020 3,713 41,461 -1,135 -65,049 -518

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 45,275 -6,254 84,166 66 1,901,283 32,727 Soybeans 33,355 3,817 7,541 4,281 1,026,078 -22,695 Soymeal 23,332 1,427 17,961 -1,118 538,260 2,907 Soyoil 10,777 368 5,921 -3,126 561,772 3,391 CBOT wheat -4,413 -745 -22,338 431 647,497 13,248 KCBT wheat -1,816 -286 5,081 -1,464 313,424 -4,586 MGEX wheat 5,085 -85 2,747 1,280 74,770 1,782

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat -1,144 -1,116 -14,510 247 1,035,691 10,444

Live cattle 27,484 -1,843 -14,714 -288 382,776 4,014 Feeder cattle 3,123 -188 -4,799 -1,167 64,859 -501 Lean hogs 15,361 -2,206 -4,794 146 378,597 -12,371 =================================================================================

FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -56,855 12,246 155,070 -5,848 -268,901 2,176 Soybeans -95,975 1,437 110,559 2,184 -99,509 -13,447 Soymeal -71,507 -4,367 93,434 -576 -70,022 5,863 Soyoil 39,656 -12,768 98,705 329 -162,389 15,747 CBOT wheat 59,262 19,780 72,261 -5,101 -114,215 -16,359 KCBT wheat 13,687 3,704 43,394 -2,443 -62,788 689 MGEX wheat -11,963 -5,052 2,299 113 1,253 3,797

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 60,986 18,432 117,954 -7,431 -175,750 -11,873

Live cattle 30,312 -4,652 89,534 -1,197 -130,617 8,566 Feeder cattle -2,628 1,091 4,019 -173 544 754 Lean hogs 10,827 3,773 41,413 482 -49,968 -2,730

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 100,628 -6,694 70,058 -1,880 1,607,877 34,447 Soybeans 80,111 6,383 4,814 3,443 860,488 -20,292 Soymeal 32,130 125 15,965 -1,045 506,777 3,569 Soyoil 18,767 -334 5,261 -2,974 515,651 3,955 CBOT wheat 2,941 1,184 -20,249 496 513,909 6,845 KCBT wheat 1,278 -738 4,429 -1,212 284,730 -6,113 MGEX wheat 5,937 -37 2,474 1,179 72,287 1,682

———- ———- ———- ———- ———- ———- Total wheat 10,156 409 -13,346 463 870,926 2,414

Live cattle 20,615 -1,638 -9,844 -1,079 338,621 5,556 Feeder cattle 1,916 -271 -3,851 -1,401 57,266 -406 Lean hogs -333 -1,294 -1,939 -231 301,053 9,442 =================================================================================

SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn Soybeans Soymeal Soyoil CBOT wheat KCBT wheat MGEX wheat

Live cattle Feeder cattle Lean hogs

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at

Reporting by Mark Weinraub)