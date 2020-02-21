Texas becomes oil vampire squid













(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Lauren Silva Laughlin

DALLAS, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Even though fracking doesn’t produce corporate profits, the Lone Star state’s plentiful oil continues to attract investment. That’s been a boon for state coffers. But much like OPEC, U.S. drillers elsewhere are feeling the squeeze. Texas’s success is at the expense of others.

CONTEXT NEWS

– Drilling in the U.S. Permian Basin is set to increase 39,000 barrels per day in March versus February this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Feb. 18.

– All other U.S. regions, including the Anadarko, Appalachian, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Niobrara are set to stay flat or decline.

