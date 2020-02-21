The latest on protests across Canada in support of anti-pipeline demonstrators













Here is the latest news on protests across Canada over a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia (All times Eastern):

10:13

Police south of Montreal are patrolling an ongoing blockade along Canadian National Railway tracks in St-Lambert, but there is no sign demonstrators are ready to move.

About two dozen people have remained at the blockade since an injunction was delivered Thursday.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says it will be up to police to enforce the injunction but he hopes they will act “rapidly.”

The blockade has interrupted rail service for commuters around suburban Montreal and for Via Rail travellers between Montreal and Quebec City.

———

10:01

A meeting is underway in Ottawa this morning as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with his incident response group.

The group is considering several issues, including ongoing blockades by supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to construction of a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory in northwestern B.C.

Trudeau is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon to offer an update on the team’s discussions.

He’s promising to provide a full account of his government’s work to clear blockades that have been set up since the RCMP forced the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters from a road to a Coastal GasLink worksite.

———

