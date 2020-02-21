Three Broad, Pro-Resource Sector Events to Push for Teck Frontier Approval

CALGARY, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ – As the federal government deliberates over the innovative, widely supported Teck Frontier project proposal, Canada Action is set to partner over the next several days on three separate pro-resource sector community rallies to push for Frontier's approval.

The first is slated for Fort McMurray tomorrow, followed by events in Edmonton on Monday, and Calgary on Wednesday.

“These pro-resource sector rallies have become a key feature of Canada Action nation-wide, and we think they're absolutely crucial in sending a message of support for Canada's economy, the country's global leadership in environmental, safety and human rights. If Canadians don't speak up for innovative projects like Teck Frontier that highlight the incredible transformation of Canadian oilsands to world class environmental stewardship, then nobody will,” said rally organizer and Canada Action spokesperson Lynn Exner.

Teck's proposed Frontier oil sands project in northern Alberta will be one of the most innovative projects of its kind to date. Importantly, it has the support of all 14 local Indigenous communities.

If approved, it's estimated the Frontier project will directly employ up to 7,000 workers during construction and up to 2,500 workers during operation. It's also expected to generate $70 billion in government revenues over its lifespan, money that could be used to pay for things like healthcare, education and social services.

“Given the overwhelming support of every Indigenous community in the project area, we see Teck Frontier as a vital part of the economic reconciliation discussion underway with Canada's Indigenous Peoples,” Battershill said.

WHAT: Canada Action and Partners Rally for Approval of Teck Frontier Event #1: Fort McMurray Friday, February 21 from 11:45AM to 1PM 258 Gregoire Dr, Fort McMurray, AB With PARTNERS, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE LOCAL 955) Event #2: Canada Action and Partners Rally for Approval of Teck Frontier Edmonton Monday, February 24 from 11:45am to 1pm 17603 114 Avenue NW Edmonton AB. With PARTNERS, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE LOCAL 955) Event #3: Canada Action and Partners Press Conference for Approval of Teck Frontier Calgary Wednesday, February 26 With PARTNERS, Indian Resource Council

CanadaAction.ca is a volunteer-built organization that supports Canadian energy development and the environmental, social and economic benefits that come with it.

