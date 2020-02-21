U.S. Lighting Group Partners with Lambert IR













EASTLAKE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Lighting Group (OTC:USLG), a leading manufacturer of electronics and high-tech robotics, today announced a new partnership with Lambert IR, a top-10 investor relations agency nationally and a division of integrated communications agency Lambert & Co. Lambert will work closely with U.S. Lighting Group to develop and implement an integrated communications strategy in an effort to elevate the investment narrative.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Lambert and leverage their expert team to support the building of our investor brand,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of U.S. Lighting Group. “Following the recent announcements regarding sizable RV orders and a purchase agreement to expand our additional manufacturing footprint, we believe we are well positioned for profitable growth.”

“U.S. Lighting Group’s impressive patent portfolio and unique robotics capabilities will enable Lambert to provide solutions that accelerate brand awareness with the financial community,” said Mike Houston, managing director of investor relations at Lambert. “The team at USLG is incredibly innovative, and we look forward to supporting their continued entrepreneurial efforts.”

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

U.S. Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is a leading manufacturer of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as LED lighting, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, and high-tech robotics. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. For more information about U.S. Lighting Group, please visit http://www.uslightinggroup.com/

About Lambert

Lambert’s position as a top-10 IR firm is the sum of its strong value proposition rooted in its Michigan headquarters and its national reach spanning offices from New York City to Phoenix. Collectively, Lambert has worked with hundreds of publicly traded and pre-IPO companies in a variety of industries for more than 20 years, measurably increasing their visibility and investment brand reputation among analysts, investors and financial media coast to coast. Lambert IR is a division of Lambert & Co., a top-50 PR firm in the U.S. and a top-5 private equity-focused (MergerMarket) PR firm with clients across the globe. The firm is a member of the 60-country partnership of agencies, PROI Worldwide. Learn more at www.lambert.com .