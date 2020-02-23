U.S. oil may fall towards $49.57













U.S. oil may break a support at $51.76 per barrel and fall towards the next support at $49.57, as it may have completed a bounce from the Feb. 4 low of $49.31.

The bounce is classified as a pullback towards a bearish wedge, which suggests a target around $40. Wave pattern indicates the progress of a downward wave C, which is far from complete.

A projection analysis on the target of this wave reveals the immediate support at $51.76, the 76.4% level, which looks vulnerable and may be broken soon.

Resistance is at $53.36, a break above which could lead to a gain to $55.71. A retracement analysis on the hourly chart shows that oil has briefly pierced below a support at $51.96, the 50% retracement on the uptrend from $49.42 to $54.50. It is likely to fall to $51.36.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)