Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 5.9% -Enerdata













Enerdata's weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Feb. 14.

Enerdata is part of S&P Global Platts.

2/14/2020 2/7/2020 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 154.8 172.8 54.9 61.3 44.7 West 237.3 243.8 48.5 49.9 62.2 Total Canada 392.1 416.6 50.9 54.1 55.8

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan borders.

East capacity 02/14/20 : 281.8 bcf, 02/7/20 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 02/14/20 : 488.9 bcf, 02/7/20 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of commercial storage and Canadian companies contracting storage for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata's West storage capacity includes only a portion of storage capacity at Aitken Creek, British Columbia, operated by Chevron Canada.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by Louise Heavens)