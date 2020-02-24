Copper miners fall as metals retreat on fears of coronavirus spread













** Shares of copper miners dragged down by drop in red metal prices on fears coronavirus spread outside China will further hit global growth and metals demand

** LME copper shed 1.5% in official trading to two-week low of $5,680/ton

** Shares of Freeport-McMoran , world's largest publicly traded copper producer, down 7.2%; Southern Copper slipped 5.3%

** Canada's Trevali Mining , Teck Resources , Hudbay Minerals , Lundin Mining and First Quantum Minerals down between 3% and 10.8%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)