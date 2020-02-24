Halliburton Awarded Digital Transformation Contract in Indonesia













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that Pertamina, the largest Indonesian oil and gas company, deployed all of their petro-technical applications on the iEnergy® cloud, a hybrid cloud offering from Landmark, a Halliburton business line, which manages operators’ E&P applications. The iEnergy® cloud helps reduce corporate infrastructure costs and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of integrating, managing and supporting well data across the company’s units and subsidiaries.

The multiyear contract will deploy capabilities including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to solve upstream challenges and support Pertamina’s digital transformation initiatives. DecisionSpace® 365 applications will enable the company to streamline their workflows across exploration and production, improve drilling performance, enhance decision-making and increase production.

“ We are pleased to collaborate with Pertamina on their digital transformation to enable greater efficiency and maximize the value of their assets,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “ By integrating all third party, Landmark petro-technical applications and data running on the iEnergy® cloud, Pertamina has laid the foundation to generate new insights to further accelerate their digital journey.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 55,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.